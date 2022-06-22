Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Never Forget

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | June 22, 2022 5:30 pm
  • Right-wing conspiracy theorist Jerome Corsi penned an op-ed endorsing Mike Pence for president in 2024 on the grounds that Pence is “motivated by love, not hate — by a spirit of reconciliation much needed right now to extinguish the flames of Armageddon threatening to burn out of control here and in every corner of the globe.”
  • During a livestream on Monday, white nationalist Vincent James revealed that he has been tapped to serve as the treasurer of the America First Foundation.
  • Speaking of white nationalists, Rebecca Hargraves recounted the horror of having Black students bused into her “very wealthy” and “predominantly white” school, prompting white nationalist Jared Taylor to declare that “a stiff dose of Blacks really should cure anyone of his illusions about them.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Robin Bullock continues to insist that he was correct when he prophesied that former President Donald Trump would win the 2020 election in a landslide: “It takes a while to dig out of a landslide.”
  • Finally, Todd Starnes beseeches everyone to “never forget” that supposedly in 2016, “Trump supporters were brutally beaten and attacked and left bloodied in the streets of city after city after city.”

