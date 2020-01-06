Robert Henderson Claims He Has Been Called by God to Be Trump’s Spiritual Running Mate in 2020

Right-wing pastor Robert Henderson appeared on “The Jim Bakker Show” today, where he revealed that he has been called to serve as President Donald Trump’s spiritual running mate in 2020.

Henderson was promoting his forthcoming book, “Praying for the Prophetic Destiny of the United States and the Presidency of Donald J. Trump from the Courts of Heaven,” which he said is based on three prophetic dreams he had about Trump.

In the first dream, Henderson claims to have received a phone call from Trump during the Republican presidential primaries in 2016 in which Trump asked him to hold a conference in support of his campaign. Henderson said that he held that conference on July 6, 2016 and that it helped Trump secure the Republican nomination.

After Trump won the election, Henderson claims to have had a second dream in which Trump asked him to be a part of his Cabinet, which Henderson interpreted as meaning that he was to be Trump’s representative in “the courts of Heaven” and “stand in the council of the Lord on behalf of his administration.”

Following Trump’s inauguration, Henderson claims to have received yet another dream call from Trump, this time asking him to serve as Trump’s running mate in 2020.

“I knew he wasn’t asking me to be his vice president,” Henderson said. “But I knew that God was asking me to run in the spirit with him. So that is what I have been doing for the last three plus years, running in the spirit with him.”