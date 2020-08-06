‘So Be It’: Josh Bernstein Says Seniors Should Be Required to Vote in Person, Even if It Kills Them

During his weekly appearance on Bill Deagle’s “NutriMedical Report” radio program Tuesday, radical right–wing commentator Josh Bernstein declared that senior citizens must be required to vote in person in the November election, even if doing so puts them at risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus and possibly dying.

Bernstein—who is vehemently opposed to early voting, mail-in voting, and absentee voting because he claims that they are rife with voter fraud—insisted that seniors must be willing to potentially sacrifice their lives to ensure President Donald Trump’s reelection and if doing so kills them, well, “so be it.”

“If these seniors can put a mask on—or not, it doesn’t matter to me—and go to their grocery store or their bank and wait in line to do their business, then they can get up, get out of the house, and go down to the polling stations and vote in person,” he said. “We need to make sure these seniors are voting in person.”

“Some of these folks may actually get sick, and that’s sad, and it’s unfortunate, and I hope that it doesn’t happen,” Bernstein continued. “And some of them, yes, they may even die and pass away. So be it. I don’t mean to be callous. I don’t mean to be cruel. I don’t mean to be insensitive. But we’re not asking you to storm the beaches of Normandy here, and we’re certainly not asking you to try to overtake Hamburger Hill either. We’re asking you to get out of the house and go down and vote for President Trump so that you can secure your children and your grandchildren’s future, to make sure that they live in the freedom that you have enjoyed as well. OK? Some people are going to die. So be it. It will be their last sacrifice for this country.”