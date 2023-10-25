Self-Proclaimed ‘Prophetess’ Kat Kerr Is Rewriting Her Own Prophetic History

Prior to the 2020 presidential election, numerous self-proclaimed “prophets” went on record guaranteeing that former President Donald Trump would be reelected. When that didn’t happen, these same “prophets” immediately became leading purveyors of the Big Lie that the election had been stolen, as doing so conveniently allowed them to avoid having to admit that they had been wrong.

Among these leading “prophetic” voices is Kat Kerr, a self-proclaimed “prophetess” who make regular appearances on highly influential programs aimed at far-right Christian audiences such as “FlashPoint” and the “Elijah Streams” broadcast, as well as at Ralph Reed’s annual “Road To Majority” conference.

Prior to the 2020 election, Kerr repeatedly declared that she had heard directly from God that Trump would be reelected. In 2018, Kerr specifically claimed that God took her to Heaven and told her that not only would Trump win reelection in 2020, but that then-Vice President Mike Pence would subsequently be elected to two terms as president, as would whomever Pence chooses as his vice president.

“The Father is saying this,” Kerr announced. “For 24 years, we will have God in that White House.”

That obviously did not happen. But even in the wake of Trump’s loss, Kerr continued to insist that evidence of massive voter fraud would soon be revealed and that Trump would be restored to the White House.

“Prophetess” Kat Kerr reports that she was woken up at noon yesterday when God came into her bedroom, angry and screaming that nothing can stop his plan to keep Trump in the White House. pic.twitter.com/ymglIaWJMv — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 8, 2021

That obviously did not happen either, so Kerr has now changed her story. Speaking at a recent “Inhabiting Heaven” conference, Kerr claimed that she knew that the 2020 election would be stolen from Trump as early as election night because God directly told her so.

“Whether you like it or not, Trump is still getting his four years that was stolen from him,” Kerr declared to wild applause. “God has adamantly, adamantly told me since before 2016 that he would be president for eight years. And he meant it. And all this junk and garbage and trash of the enemy that is going on isn’t changing that.”

“It doesn’t have to happen in the normal way,” Kerr added. “God doesn’t do normal things.”

“In 2020, when that election took place, and they had said, ‘Well, we got to close down, there’s too many votes, we don’t have time to count ’em.’ Remember that lie?,” Kerr continued. “I’m sitting there, the Father is right there with me, and I’m watching it and the Father said, ‘Nope, they just stole it. They’re going to hide votes, burn votes, throw them in the river. They’ll bury them, some of them, and they will kill people to stop them from telling the truth about it. They’re gonna hide it. They want to take it. Satan’s trying to take over right now. And you will find out that they will say, “Trump lost” although the other person almost got no votes.’ They were manufactured votes, stolen votes, fake votes, and I don’t mind saying it because I was sent to tell the truth.”

This obviously raises various difficulties that Kerr has resolutely refused to address. First of all, her claim that God told her on election night that the election was stolen directly contradicts everything that she said before and immediately after the 2020 election. If the election was going to be stolen, then why did God allegedly tell her (and all of the other “prophets”) that Trump would be reelected? How is it possible that none of these “prophets” who claim to regularly hear directly from God actually proclaimed before the 2020 election that it was going be stolen from Trump? Furthermore, if God told Kerr that the election was being stolen on election night, then why didn’t she say that then? Why is this something that she is only reporting now, nearly three years later?

Kerr, like all the other so-called “prophets,” has a vested interest in promoting the lie that the election was stolen from Trump because it allows them to brush aside pertinent questions about their own failed prophecies. As such, not a single one of these “prophets” is being held accountable for their false prophecies by their followers, congregants, or churches, allowing them to continue to deliver their supposed “prophecies” to large crowds, just as Kerr is doing.