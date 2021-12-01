Trending

Capitol Insurrection Christian Nationalism Disinformation

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Results of Rebellion

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | December 1, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Eric Metaxas, who earlier this year told people not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 “if only to be a rebel,” was missing from his radio show for two weeks because he and his family got infected by the virus, including his 94-year-old father who ended up having to go to the emergency room.
  • Metaxas obviously didn’t learn anything from his illness because on his first show back, he interviewed Alex Berenson, whom The Atlantic dubbed “The Pandemic’s Wrongest Man.”
  • Mark Taylor warns that “the patriots” will not support Donald Trump if he runs for president in 2024 unless he denounces vaccines and then arrests all those who “led him astray” and charges them with treason and genocide.
  • Kent Christmas thinks it is odd that not “one big Democrat” has died from COVID-19.
  • Everett Piper declares that “people are going to have to decide to live in places that are sane. …You need to get out of communities that are celebrating Black Lives Matter.”
  • Finally, Kat Kerr reports that God continues to assure her that “there’s going to be a landslide of fraud exposure” that will overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Tags: Eric Metaxas Everett Piper Kat Kerr Kent Christmas Mark Taylor Coronavirus Leftovers vaccines

You Might Also Like