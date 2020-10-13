Robert Henderson Says Trump Was Chosen by God and ‘Should Never Be Criticized’

Trump-loving right-wing pastor Robert Henderson streamed a video on his YouTube channel Friday night in which he declared that President Donald Trump was chosen by God and therefore “should never be criticized.”

Henderson, who claims to have secured Trump’s 2016 victory by beseeching “the courts of Heaven” and asserts that he has been called by God to serve as Trump’s spiritual running mate in 2020, warned that Christians who are criticizing Trump are bringing “a curse upon our nation.”

“I promise you there is a curse on our nation, not because the secular world speaks against President Trump, but because the Christian world does,” Henderson said. “We are violating the laws of God, and we are violating the ways of God by rising up and speaking evil against President Trump. People may not like his mannerisms, they may not like the way he does things, they may question his motives, but here’s the reality: He sits in the seat of the president of the United States of America, and because of that, he should never be reviled, he should never be spoken evil of, he should never be criticized.”

“I pray that all the negativity that has been spoken against President Trump, that it would not be held to our account,” Henderson wept, “and that the Lord would be merciful to large portions of the church that thinks that we have a right to our opinion.”