Robert Henderson’s Patriotic Shirt ‘Causes [God] to Remember the United States of America’

Right-wing pastor Robert Henderson held a series of livestream prayer events recently in which he wore a patriotic shirt that he claimed would cause the Lord remember the United States as he tearfully begged God to help conservative Christians ensure that President Donald Trump will be reelected in November.

Henderson, who claims to have secured Trump’s 2016 victory by beseeching “the courts of Heaven” and asserts that he has been called by God to serve as Trump’s spiritual running mate in 2020, wore an American flag shirt during the broadcast because he said that he had been commanded to do so by God.

‘God said to me, ‘When you stand before me in this, it causes me to remember the United States of America. It causes me to remember your nation, because I have positioned you to represent the culture before me,'” Henderson said. “So that’s why I have this shirt on … because I am standing on behalf of the United States of America and God’s purpose for this nation.”

“I want to ask Lord that you would help us tonight,” Henderson later wept, “to stand and to run the race Lord with President Donald J. Trump, and to see him reelected and to see everything moved out of the way that would legally claim a right to deny him the office of the president, Father, for another four years. I’m asking that you would help us to do this. Lord, he can’t do that. He doesn’t even understand that dimension—I know that’s true—but we do Lord, and so I’m asking you to help us do for him what he can’t do for himself, that you would help us, that you would help us, in our weakness Lord that you will help us.”