Right Wing Round-Up: Loomer The Liability

Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Nikki Haley Says America Has ‘Never Been a Racist Country.’ Uhhh…

The presidential candidate made the claim while noting her own experience with racism, and in spite of the whole slavery thing.

Angry White Men: On Rumble, Elijah Schaffer Hosts A Slur-Filled Debate About Zionism.

On the extremist-friendly platform Rumble, Elijah Schaffer moderated a debate on Zionism between Adam King, Gavin McInnes, Nick Fuentes, and Vincent James Foxx. During the often-chaotic debate, participants used racial slurs, cheered the ethnic cleansing of the Gaza Strip, and promoted antisemitic conspiracy theories.

Hemant Mehta @ Friendly Atheist: A detailed compilation of Mike Johnson’s ties to Christian Nationalism.

The Congressional Freethought Caucus has valid questions about how Mike Johnson wants to legislate his faith.

Allan Smith, Katherine Doyle and Vaughn Hillyard @ NBC News: Trump’s embrace of far-right activist Laura Loomer worries his allies.

One Trump ally told NBC News that Loomer, who has a history of making anti-Muslim remarks, is widely seen as a “liability” by people who work for the former president.

Marco Margaritoff @ HuffPost: Bill O’Reilly Is Furious As His Own Titles Get Removed After Supporting Florida Book Bans.

The disgraced conservative pundit, who previously seemed indifferent to casualties of this broadly-applied law, is now naturally aghast.

Claire Goforth @ The Daily Dot: ‘The whole town has my back’: Anti-immigration power couple has big plans to shape U.S. laws—from their castle in West Virginia.

Over the years, the Berkeley Castle has been a private residence, boys’ camp, event space, even aspiring “ghostbuster college,” as local author Jeanne Mozier wrote in The Story of Berkeley Castle: What’s True and What’s Not. The castle has inspired tales of ghosts, secret passageways, even a curse. Today the castle has become a wedge in this town of fewer than 800 residents.

Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: Texas GOP chair Matt Rinaldi backed a group with white supremacist ties — while working for its billionaire funder.

Farris Wilks is a key funder of Defend Texas Liberty, the state party’s largest donor, which is under fire for its ties to white supremacists

Diane Falzone @ Mediaite: Capitol Police Investigating Roger Stone Remarks About Assassinating Members of Congress.