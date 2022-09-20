The Blaze Finally Canned Elijah Schaffer. What Took So Long?

Elijah Schaffer and his “Slightly Offensive” podcast had an audience of 460,000 on YouTube to which he spewed more than slightly offensive bigotries about people of color, women, and the LGBTQ community. On Monday night, the commentator finally got canned from The Blaze, which hosted his show.

The Blaze issued a statement Monday evening on Twitter announcing his termination: “Following an investigation regarding a recent personnel matter, Elijah Schaffer’s employment with Blaze Media has been terminated for violating company policies and standards.”

Taking to Twitter in the wee hours Tuesday, Schaffer confirmed his firing.

“Guys it’s true, it’s been a long time coming, I am no longer an employee with The Blaze. While I am grateful for my experience with them over the years, it’s time for me to go back to being independent,” he wrote. “I am unable to go into details, but I assure you my commitment to the cause is unwavering & I will not stop fighting for you.”

The Blaze had ample opportunities to fire Schaffer. Taking a stroll through the garbage heap that was his show, we wonder why comments that he made on “Slightly Offensive” didn’t reward him with a termination notice sooner.

There was this rant about Native Americans in which Schaffer told Native Americans, who have lived on this land for millennia before the concept of America was founded, to “Get the fuck out of America!”

This was of course later followed by his promise to fight for aggrieved young, white heterosexual men.

Or what about this demand that non-white people show their appreciation for what white people have done for this nation?

How about when he attacked multiculturalism and suggested we’d be better off with a homogenous white culture?

Or maybe, just maybe, he could have been canned when he joked about murdering trans children?

From Mediate:

Schaffer, who lives in Texas, was joined by co-host of Louder with Crowder and fellow Texas resident Dave Landau, who laughed and said “Yeah, we all have to put a trans kid and drag them behind a truck.” “How many trans kids did you kill today?” Schaffer replied. “Uh — Six, they come with a toll tag,” Landau said. “I did four, I was trying to beat you this week.” Schaffer responded. … “I started in California — talk about the Trail of Tears, I did version two.”

What about his suggestion that women shouldn’t have the right to vote and need to be led by their husbands?

“Guys, we caused these problems,” he said in a June show. “We literally made the issue. You can blame women, but we gave them the right to vote. We’re the ones that let them gain the power.” He added later: “The empowering of women was meant to weaken men.”

Elijah Schaffer, a host on Glenn Beck's @theblaze network, says women can't solve the world's problems because those problems were created by men: "When women lead, it is a sign of a curse on a country." (Stick around for the insights shared by Schaffer's producer, Josiah David.) pic.twitter.com/TwMfmHd0fj — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) July 1, 2022

What about that time he platformed a white nationalist?

We wonder what The Blaze thought about Schaffer deceptively editing a video to portray a white man as an innocent victim after he charged Black protesters carrying a machete?

There was of course that time he cheered on the Trump loyalists who stormed the Capitol while “reporting” on it. And there was that entire segment claiming that confident women who weigh more than society’s ideal standard should be canceled and feel ashamed of themselves.

The Blaze had countless reasons to fire Schaffer. He even went so far as to claim Mormons would burn in Hell, a comment that did not win him brownie points with The Blaze’s Mormon founder, Glenn Beck. So, we have to wonder: What was so egregious that finally got Schaffer the boot?