Arizona’s Wendy Rogers Endorses Far-Right Laura Loomer

Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers on Monday endorsed Laura Loomer, a far-right activist who recently said that she believes her white nationalist views will benefit her in her bid for Congress in Florida’s 11th District.

Rogers, a 67-year-old grandmother, has made a name for herself by peddling the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump. Riding the wave of a Trump endorsement in 2021, Rogers raised nearly $2.5 million last year. She has expressed adoration for white nationalist Nick Fuentes, and this February, she appeared by video at Fuentes’ white nationalist conference, an event that Loomer also attended in-person. In Rogers’ address, she expressed her admiration for Fuentes and the America First movement and told them that “we need to build more gallows” for perceived enemies.

“I endorse Laura Loomer for Congress,” Rogers posted on her Telegram page Monday. “We need some fresh blood who will take the fight to the communists instead of sitting idly by while our nation is being destroyed by how much damage the swamp is doing.”

“Laura has been deplatformed from most social media for speaking truth and I can think of no better way of getting even with Big Tech than having her become a congresswoman so she can stick it to them daily. She is pro-life, pro-America, strong on border security, pro-gun, and pro-audits,” Rogers wrote.

Loomer thanked Rogers for her endorsement on Telegram.

In 2020, Loomer won the Republican nomination for Florida’s 21st Congressional District, receiving congratulations from then President Donald Trump. Her celebration party for that win featured far-right figures like Gavin McInnes, Milo Yiannopoulos, Roger Stone, and Ali Alexander. But her congressional bid ended in a decisive loss to Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel.

The self-declared “proud Islamophobe” joined white nationalist host Jared Taylor on his “American Renaissance” podcast in March, where she praised Taylor’s history of “white advocacy” and said that she thinks she’ll do better this time because Florida’s 11th Congressional District is “the whitest district in the entire state of Florida” and she can be “their advocate” on “issues of CRT and anti-white racism and anti-white hatred.”