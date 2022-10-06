Trending

Right Wing Round-Up: Dank Brandon

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | October 6, 2022 5:12 pm
  • Kate Riga @ Talking Points Memo: Biden Unveils Major Marijuana Reform, Including Pardons And Reviewing Drug’s Scheduling.
  • Will Sommer @ The Daily Beast: Glenn Beck Fired Star Podcaster Elijah Schaffer After Sexual Assault Accusation.
  • Natalie Allison @ Politico: Walker’s Christian fans unfazed by abortion revelations.
  • Media Matters: Fox News host threatens staffers on January 6 committee: “I’m gonna find out who every one of these G-D staffers are on that damn committee.”
  • Joe Jervis: QAnon Arizona AG Nominee Busted In Lie About His Voting History, Has Voted Early And By Mail 28 Times.
  • Jennifer Bendery: Oregon’s GOP Candidate For Governor Is Tying Herself To Violent Extremists.
  • Tess Owen @ Vice News: Armed Fringe Groups Are Gearing Up to ‘Protect’ Midterm Ballot Dropboxes.

