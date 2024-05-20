Right Wing Round-Up: Freeze Frame

Hunter Walker @ Talking Points Memo: Lawsuit Exposes Internal Feuds And Inner Workings Of Stew Peters’ Extremist Media Empire

The online hate speech broadcaster has Republican connections, a lucrative corporate sponsorship, and a lot of drama in his life.

Ahmad Austin Jr. @ Mediaite: Minnesota GOP Endorses Ex-NBA Player Royce White to Run for Senate — As White’s Wild Past Comments Resurface Online

The Minnesota GOP on Saturday announced its endorsement of former NBA player Royce White to run against Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Dan Ladden-Hall @ The Daily Beast: Trump Hilariously Claims He ‘Doesn’t Freeze!’ in Viral Gaffe Pushback

Donald Trump came out swinging Monday morning, pushing back on claims that he froze up during a speech over the weekend and asserting that an apparent mishap involving a wobbly podium was, in fact, a stunning feat of his physical talents.

Brett Sholtis @ Lancaster Online: How a Lancaster charity linked to a private Christian college influences public school policy in Pa.

The Eden Bridge Foundation tells prospective donors that their support will help build “the Kingdom of God” on Earth with money flowing to Lancaster Bible College and other ministries. Over the past 14 years, the nonprofit has steered tens of millions of dollars to Christian schools, churches and charities. But some donations to the 501(c)(3) Eden Bridge Foundation routinely go to Republican-aligned groups at the center of conservative political advocacy.

Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: Rep. Young Kim has spent years cultivating support from far-right extremist Jack Hibbs

Hibbs, a podcaster and pastor, has spouted toxic rhetoric targeting Jewish, LGBTQ, and Muslim people.

Marita Vlachou @ HuffPost: Sen. J.D. Vance Says The U.S. ‘Could Learn From’ Viktor Orbán’s Policies