Right Wing Round Up: Army Of God

- Ron Filipkowski @ MeidasTouch Network: Jury Orders Trump to Pay Carroll $83.3 Million for His Lies.
- Tess Owen @ Vice News: Protest Convoy Headed to Southern Border Is Calling Itself an ‘Army of God.’
- Heidi Beedle and James O’Rourke @ Colorado Times Recorder: ‘You Have to be Willing to be Arrested’ — The Gideon 300 Training for Civil Disobedience.
- Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Oklahoma Governor Comes This Close to Asking Troops to Rebel Against Biden.
- Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: On Rumble, Stew Peters and TPUSA ambassador suggest violent insurrection against “Jewish-controlled” government.
- Ameshia Cross @ The Daily Beast: Right-Wing Influencers Are Going Full Racist in Anti-DEI Rants.
Disgraced former president and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump has been ordered by the jury to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for his lies about her while president and for the statements he made about her after the verdict in their last trial. Trump was previously ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in his last defamation trial. The jury awarded $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.
Experts say that the Christian nationalist rhetoric adds a dangerous dimension to the standoff between Texas and the Federal Government.
During a Spunky Patriots meeting on Oct. 17, 2023, members of the conservative activist group practiced resisting arrest at Brave Church, formerly Fervent Church, in Colorado Springs.
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt wants to join Texas in its border war with the federal government.
Turning Point USA’s Evan Kilgore: “American people have to be willing to stand up and use their firearm, use the Second Amendment to protect themselves against this tyranny.”
Elon Musk, Charlie Kirk, and others saw Boeing having problems with its fleet—and immediately blamed it on Black people.