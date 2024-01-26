Right Wing Round Up: Army Of God

Ron Filipkowski @ MeidasTouch Network: Jury Orders Trump to Pay Carroll $83.3 Million for His Lies.

Disgraced former president and adjudicated rapist Donald Trump has been ordered by the jury to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for his lies about her while president and for the statements he made about her after the verdict in their last trial. Trump was previously ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in his last defamation trial. The jury awarded $18.3 million in compensatory damages and $65 million in punitive damages.

Tess Owen @ Vice News: Protest Convoy Headed to Southern Border Is Calling Itself an ‘Army of God.’

Experts say that the Christian nationalist rhetoric adds a dangerous dimension to the standoff between Texas and the Federal Government.

Heidi Beedle and James O’Rourke @ Colorado Times Recorder: ‘You Have to be Willing to be Arrested’ — The Gideon 300 Training for Civil Disobedience.

During a Spunky Patriots meeting on Oct. 17, 2023, members of the conservative activist group practiced resisting arrest at Brave Church, formerly Fervent Church, in Colorado Springs.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling @ The New Republic: Oklahoma Governor Comes This Close to Asking Troops to Rebel Against Biden.

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt wants to join Texas in its border war with the federal government.

Eric Hananoki @ Media Matters: On Rumble, Stew Peters and TPUSA ambassador suggest violent insurrection against “Jewish-controlled” government.

Turning Point USA’s Evan Kilgore: “American people have to be willing to stand up and use their firearm, use the Second Amendment to protect themselves against this tyranny.”

Ameshia Cross @ The Daily Beast: Right-Wing Influencers Are Going Full Racist in Anti-DEI Rants.