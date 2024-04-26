Right Wing Round-Up: Tech Bro Dystopia

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 26, 2024 5:03 pm
  • Travis Gettys @ Raw Story: ‘I hated that dog’: Kristi Noem recalls gunning down family’s ‘worthless’ pup

    • South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a frontrunner to be named as Donald Trump’s running mate, admitted to killing her family dog for misbehavior.

  • Christian Right Observer Weekly: Volume 13

    • CROW’s 7 stories on the Christian Right that you need read this week.

  • David Gilbert @ Wired: No, a Shadowy Figure Is Not Buying Tents for Columbia Student Protesters

    • Conspiracies about outside forces funding and orchestrating the university protests at Columbia and NYU have taken hold online, primarily on X.

  • Media Matters: On Steve Bannon’s show, Mike Davis threatens to “rain hell on these Biden Democrats” and warns them to “lawyer up”

    • Davis calls Trump criminal trial “lawfare” and threatens “the most severe legal, political and financial consequences come January 20, 2025.”

  • Joe Jervis: Judge Upholds $360,000 Judgment Against Kim Davis

    • A federal judge denied an appeal by former Rowan County clerk Kim Davis. Davis made national headlines when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples while acting as Rowan County clerk in 2015.

  • Gil Duran @ The New Republic: The Tech Baron Seeking to “Ethnically Cleanse” San Francisco

    • To fully grasp the current situation in San Francisco, where venture capitalists are trying to take control of City Hall, you must listen to Balaji Srinivasan. Before you do, steel yourself for what’s to come: A normal person could easily mistake his rambling train wrecks of thought for a crackpot’s ravings, but influential Silicon Valley billionaires regard him as a genius.

Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Balaji Srinivasan Kim Davis Kristi Noem Mike Davis Round-Up

