Right Wing Round-Up: Tech Bro Dystopia

- Travis Gettys @ Raw Story: ‘I hated that dog’: Kristi Noem recalls gunning down family’s ‘worthless’ pup
- Christian Right Observer Weekly: Volume 13
- David Gilbert @ Wired: No, a Shadowy Figure Is Not Buying Tents for Columbia Student Protesters
- Media Matters: On Steve Bannon’s show, Mike Davis threatens to “rain hell on these Biden Democrats” and warns them to “lawyer up”
- Joe Jervis: Judge Upholds $360,000 Judgment Against Kim Davis
- Gil Duran @ The New Republic: The Tech Baron Seeking to “Ethnically Cleanse” San Francisco
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a frontrunner to be named as Donald Trump’s running mate, admitted to killing her family dog for misbehavior.
CROW’s 7 stories on the Christian Right that you need read this week.
Conspiracies about outside forces funding and orchestrating the university protests at Columbia and NYU have taken hold online, primarily on X.
Davis calls Trump criminal trial “lawfare” and threatens “the most severe legal, political and financial consequences come January 20, 2025.”
A federal judge denied an appeal by former Rowan County clerk Kim Davis. Davis made national headlines when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples while acting as Rowan County clerk in 2015.
To fully grasp the current situation in San Francisco, where venture capitalists are trying to take control of City Hall, you must listen to Balaji Srinivasan. Before you do, steel yourself for what’s to come: A normal person could easily mistake his rambling train wrecks of thought for a crackpot’s ravings, but influential Silicon Valley billionaires regard him as a genius.