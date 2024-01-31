Right Wing Round-Up: Tone It Down

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | January 31, 2024 5:02 pm
  • Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: The ‘Profound Influence’ of Christian Extremists on Mike Johnson.

    • Speaker Mike Johnson’s spiritual journey reveals ties to Christian fundamentalists who support slavery. Johnson’s office won’t say where he stands on that issue.

  • Tom Winter, Valeriya Antonshchuk, Patrick Smith and Caroline Radnofsky @ NBC News: Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly killing his father and displaying his decapitated head on YouTube.

    • In the video, which has since been removed, Justin Mohn says his father was a federal employee and refers to him as a traitor while voicing right-wing conspiracy theories.

  • Angry White Men: Stew Peters: Somalis Are ‘Filthy Cockroaches That’ve Infested’ Minneapolis.

    • On the Jan. 30, 2024 episode of his Rumble show, white nationalist and Holocaust denier Stew Peters went on a vile, racist rant about Somali immigrants. While interviewing British Neo-Nazi Mark Collett, Peters called Somalis “gross,” “low IQ” “parasites” and “filthy cockroaches” who “infested the city of Minneapolis” and “hate white people.”

  • Kiera Butler @ Mother Jones: Anti-Vax Influencer Stew Peters Has a New Fixation: “The Jews.”

    • He says he’s not sure whether Hitler was a bad guy, because of all the “propaganda.”

  • Tori Otten @ The New Republic: Republican Congressman Goes on Insanely Racist Rant About Cori Bush.

    • Republican Representative Troy Nehls went on a rant loaded with racist dog whistles about his Democratic counterpart Cori Bush after she confirmed the Justice Department is investigating her campaign spending.

