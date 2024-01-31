Right Wing Round-Up: Tone It Down

- Roger Sollenberger @ The Daily Beast: The ‘Profound Influence’ of Christian Extremists on Mike Johnson.
- Tom Winter, Valeriya Antonshchuk, Patrick Smith and Caroline Radnofsky @ NBC News: Pennsylvania man arrested after allegedly killing his father and displaying his decapitated head on YouTube.
- Angry White Men: Stew Peters: Somalis Are ‘Filthy Cockroaches That’ve Infested’ Minneapolis.
- Kiera Butler @ Mother Jones: Anti-Vax Influencer Stew Peters Has a New Fixation: “The Jews.”
- Tori Otten @ The New Republic: Republican Congressman Goes on Insanely Racist Rant About Cori Bush.
Speaker Mike Johnson’s spiritual journey reveals ties to Christian fundamentalists who support slavery. Johnson’s office won’t say where he stands on that issue.
In the video, which has since been removed, Justin Mohn says his father was a federal employee and refers to him as a traitor while voicing right-wing conspiracy theories.
On the Jan. 30, 2024 episode of his Rumble show, white nationalist and Holocaust denier Stew Peters went on a vile, racist rant about Somali immigrants. While interviewing British Neo-Nazi Mark Collett, Peters called Somalis “gross,” “low IQ” “parasites” and “filthy cockroaches” who “infested the city of Minneapolis” and “hate white people.”
He says he’s not sure whether Hitler was a bad guy, because of all the “propaganda.”
Republican Representative Troy Nehls went on a rant loaded with racist dog whistles about his Democratic counterpart Cori Bush after she confirmed the Justice Department is investigating her campaign spending.