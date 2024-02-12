Right Wing Round-Up: Proud Of Doing Nothing

Joe DePaolo @ Mediaite: Trump Takes Credit for Making Taylor Swift ‘So Much Money’ and Says She Would Be ‘Disloyal’ if She Endorsed Biden.

Former President Donald Trump is going after Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce on Super Bowl Sunday — taking credit for making her “so much money” and insisting “there’s no way” she could endorse President Joe Biden.

Nancy MacLean @ The New Republic: Warn Voters About the Radicalism Beyond Trump.

The Republicans are plotting to literally rewrite the Constitution to eliminate core rights and protections.

Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: Texas GOP leaders reverse course, ban antisemites from party.

The Republican Party of Texas’ executive committee voted Saturday to censure House Speaker Dade Phelan and passed a resolution stating that the party will not associate with antisemites — a reversal from December, when a similar measure was narrowly and controversially defeated following outcry over a major donor group’s ties to white supremacists.

William Vaillancourt @ The Daily Beast: Trump Proudly Brags That He ‘Did Nothing’ About Guns.

Former President Donald Trump boasted to a gathering of National Rifle Association members Friday in Pennsylvania that his administration “did nothing” about guns.

Kevin Drum: Robert Hur’s final report is worse than I thought.

I’ve already said that Special Counsel Robert Hur was out of bounds in his final report when he made derogatory remarks about President Biden’s memory, which had nothing to do with the actual case he was investigating. But it turns out it’s much worse than that.

Angry White Men: Stew Peters: ‘Olivia Rodrigo Performed A Satanic Blood Ritual At The Grammy Awards.’