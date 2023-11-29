Right Wing Round-Up: A Safe Space for Antisemitism

- Lucille Sherman @ Axios: Students for Trump founder charged with assault.
- Travis Gettys @ Raw Story: MAGA lawyer rails against ‘the devil and his minions’ after his kids stop calling him.
- Angry White Men: Stew Peters: The ‘Demonically-Possessed, Evil Israeli Government’ Orchestrated Oct. 7 Massacre.
- Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Conspiracy Kingpin Shows Twitter Is a Safe Space for Antisemitism.
- John Fea @ Current: Evangelical theologian Wayne Grudem: Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race to “preserve his legacy.”
Fournier, 27, was arrested in Johnston County last Tuesday and accused of assaulting the woman, identified as his girlfriend, “grabbing her right arm and striking her in the forehead” with a handgun.
Right-wing attorney L. Lin Wood lamented that another Thanksgiving had passed without a call from any of his children.
White nationalist broadcaster Stew Peters floated a new conspiracy theory about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in an episode of his Rumble show. During an interview with Matt Wallace, a crypto-promoting Elon Musk fanboy, Peters declared that Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre of 1,400 Israelis was a false flag attack.
In recent days however, there’s been nothing covert about Peters’ intent.
Evangelical theologian Wayne Grudem, my former theology professor at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (I took one course with him), made waves when he endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. … Now Grudem seems to have left the Trump train.”