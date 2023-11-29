Right Wing Round-Up: A Safe Space for Antisemitism

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 29, 2023 5:03 pm
  • Lucille Sherman @ Axios: Students for Trump founder charged with assault.

    • Fournier, 27, was arrested in Johnston County last Tuesday and accused of assaulting the woman, identified as his girlfriend, “grabbing her right arm and striking her in the forehead” with a handgun.

  • Travis Gettys @ Raw Story: MAGA lawyer rails against ‘the devil and his minions’ after his kids stop calling him.

    • Right-wing attorney L. Lin Wood lamented that another Thanksgiving had passed without a call from any of his children.

  • Angry White Men: Stew Peters: The ‘Demonically-Possessed, Evil Israeli Government’ Orchestrated Oct. 7 Massacre.

    • White nationalist broadcaster Stew Peters floated a new conspiracy theory about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in an episode of his Rumble show. During an interview with Matt Wallace, a crypto-promoting Elon Musk fanboy, Peters declared that Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre of 1,400 Israelis was a false flag attack.

  • Tim Dickinson @ Rolling Stone: Conspiracy Kingpin Shows Twitter Is a Safe Space for Antisemitism.

    • In recent days however, there’s been nothing covert about Peters’ intent.

  • John Fea @ Current: Evangelical theologian Wayne Grudem: Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race to “preserve his legacy.”

    • Evangelical theologian Wayne Grudem, my former theology professor at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School (I took one course with him), made waves when he endorsed Donald Trump in 2016 and 2020. … Now Grudem seems to have left the Trump train.”

Tags: Lin Wood Ryan Fournier Stew Peters Wayne Grudem Round-Up Students For Trump

