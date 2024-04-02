Right Wing Round-Up: A Fake Origin Story

Josh Fiallo @ The Daily Beast: Florida Voters Will Get to Vote on Hyper-Restrictive Abortion Ban in November

The six-week ban can be implemented, the state’s Supreme Court ruled Monday—but voters will get the opportunity to overturn it.

Telling Jefferson Lies: The True Story of the False Origins of the Seven Mountains Message

Everybody in Christian nationalism is talking about the seven mountains message. The message is at the root of much violent rhetoric coming from Christian nationalists but according to one of the key players in the movement, the origin story is fake.

Steve Benen @ The Maddow Blog: Tommy Tuberville accuses Dems of being part of ‘a Satanic cult’

Sen. Tommy Tuberville recently campaigned for an ally in Utah, where the Alabama Republican made the case that supernatural forces were undermining the United States.

Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Claims That ‘Racism’s A Good Thing’

Elijah Schaffer is a racist, anti-LGBTQ, and antisemitic propagandist who has openly defended white nationalists. As such, it was unsurprising that Schaffer used his Rumble show, Slightly Offensive, to tell his audience that they should wear accusations of racism as a “badge of honor,” and that “racism’s a good thing.”

Brad Reed @ Raw Story: Daily Caller retracts Biden ‘War on Easter’ story that sent MAGA into meltdown