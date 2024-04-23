Right Wing Leftovers: Ripe Unto Harvest

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 23, 2024 5:30 pm
  • Mark Meckler says that Republicans must be prepared to use lawfare against the Democrats: “We should go after our political opponents hard with the DOJ.”
  • Just a reminder that Lauren Witzke is racist.
  • Christian nationalist Tony Perkins tells Christians that they should not be sending their own children to public schools, but “we do need to be sending teachers into the public education system as missionaries because our public schools are as ripe unto harvest as many foreign nations.”
  • Ben Zeisloft proclaims that “Black America will be re-won for Christ.” What does that mean? Black Americans are already the most Christian demographic in the country.
  • Finally. Elijah Schaffer is using his Telegram channel to reveal “the secret on how to have boys when trying to make babies,” declaring that “if you had a girl first, you’re a beta!”
