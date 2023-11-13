Mark Meckler Wants to See Virginia ‘Split Into Two States’

After Democrats took control of the Virginia state legislature in last week’s election, right-wing activist Mark Meckler suggested that the state should be broken in two.

Meckler is the president of the Convention of States Foundation and a leading proponent of the right-wing movement to get state legislatures to call for a dangerous Article V convention in order to “reverse 115 years of progressivism.”

During Sunday night’s episode of his “The BattleCry” program, Meckler complained that Virginia has been trending Democratic in recent elections because “Washington DC is spilling out all over northern Virginia.”

“That’s a very Democrat area and that is where the population base is that dominates the state,” Meckler said. “If you want my opinion, Virginia should be split into two states. Culturally, geographically, politically, it’s really north Virginia and south Virginia, and I would feel way more at home in South Virginia.”

It is worth noting that Rep. Mike Johnson, who was recently elected Speaker of the House, “has long been a supporter of Convention of States,” according to Meckler. In fact, Meckler’s organization recently launched “a special letter-writing campaign to express our heartfelt gratitude to the newly appointed Speaker of the House, Mike Johnson, for his unwavering support of the Convention of States Resolution and Article V.”

Convention of States even provided sample letters that can be mail to Johnson:

Letter 1: Dear Speaker Johnson, I’m writing to express my heartfelt gratitude for your unwavering support of the Convention of States Resolution and Article V during your time in the Louisiana legislature. Your dedication to upholding the principles of limited government and state sovereignty is commendable. As you transition into your new role as the Speaker of the House, I want you to know that my thoughts and prayers are with you and your team. I understand the tremendous responsibility that comes with this crucial public service position, and I am confident that your leadership will make a positive impact on our great nation. Thank you for your service, and may you find strength and wisdom in your new role. Sincerely, [Your Signature] Letter 2: Dear Speaker Johnson, My name is XXX and I’m from XXX. As a dedicated grassroots volunteer with Convention of States, I want to extend my appreciation for your strong support of the COS Resolution and Article V. It’s promising to know that the leader of the House is truly committed to fiscal responsiblity and limited government, especially during these challenging times. Please know that the Convention of States grassroots are praying for you, your family, and your staff as you all transition into new roles. We believe that your leadership, grounded in faith and constitutional principles, is invaluable to the future of our nation. These letters of appreciation are a small token of our collective support. I have full confidence that under your leadership, our country will begin to move in a positive direction. Happy Thanksgiving! [Your Signature]