Right Wing Bonus Tracks: You Can Run On For A Long Time

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 14, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Scott Lively claims that Bill Cosby was sent to prison because he was “a big problem for Obama and BLM” and was recently released because “he’s obviously not a threat to them anymore now that the BLM/CRT agenda has been institutionalized by the federal government.”
  • Hank Kunneman dedicated many sermons in 2020 to prophesying that former President Donald Trump would be reelected. In 2021, he’s dedicated many sermons to insisting that he’s not a false prophet and was, in fact, tapped by Jesus to be “a prophet to the nations.”
  • Todd Coconato doesn’t care if you call him a conspiracy theorist because he knows that all the pedophiles, Satanists, and those who dare to mock him will be cut down by God.
  • Jacks Hibbs says that nobody ever talks about the fact that while George Washington owned hundreds of slaves, he treated them well and even left one, William (Billy) Lee, half of his wealth when he died. The reason nobody talks about it is because it’s not true, as the official Mount Vernon website says Washington left Lee an annual allowance of $30.
  • Finally, Lance Wallnau lost his passport, and when he was unable to simply walk in and get a new one the same day, he posted a video on Facebook complaining that he was being persecuted because of his politics.

