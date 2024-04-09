Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Together At Last

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 9, 2024 5:16 pm
  • David Lane says that “if the glory of a nation lies in its righteousness,” then “it logically follows” that President Joe Biden should “elucidate on Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection” but “President Biden has shown throughout his 50-year political tenure that he neither understands the things of God nor walks in His ways.”
  • Laura Loomer will be interviewing Joe Exotic and is promising that he’ll “be making a big announcement on my show.”
  • A reminder that Jon Miller is a big fan of the Nazis.
  • Liz Crokin legitimately believes that Hillary Clinton is responsible for poisoning her dog.
  • Finally, this is a sentence that Ali Alexander wrote without a hint of irony: “I swear idiots are the most confident people on this planet.”
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ali Alexander David Lane Jon Miller Laura Loomer Liz Crokin Leftovers

You Might Also Like