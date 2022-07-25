Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: You Gotta Repent

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | July 25, 2022 5:15 pm
  • Nick Fuentes, who believes that women should not work outside the home or have the right to vote and that Jewish people should have no business making our laws, proudly endorsed Laura Loomer’s campaign for Congress. Loomer, a Jewish woman, was thrilled to receive his endorsement.
  • Christian nationalist pseudo-historian David Barton keeps claiming that the Constitution is full of “verbatim quotes” from the Bible. That is not true.
  • Tim Barton, son of David Barton, remembers hearing warnings about acid rain and a hole in the ozone layer when he was young and wonders why he doesn’t hear about them anymore: “Did those things disappear, or were they never the problem they were pretended to be?” Maybe there is another explanation?
  • Tony Perkins says the Supreme Court should just go ahead and overturn marriage equality now because “there is going to come a point where we know this experiment is not going to work. … If we have the opportunity to correct it now, we correct it now.”
  • Finally, Christian nationalist Andrew Torba, founder of Gab, declares that “Ben Shapiro and other nonbelievers, they’re not allowed to have a prominent voice in our movement because they don’t share our values. … You gotta repent and accept Jesus Christ as your lord and savior.”

