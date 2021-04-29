Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Watch People

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 29, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Mario Murillo declares that “every American Christian must see that [President Joe] Biden is a puppet for a sinister cabal. He is the ailing mouthpiece of a dark and destructive agenda; an agenda that no Christian can support. … Biden’s actions reside outside the law of man and God. Therefore, we must relate to him as a rogue president, and we must therefore relate to God as our Leader at this moment.”
  • Gary Bauer says that Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night was a “socialist nightmare.”
  • Jerry Boykin claims the Communist Party USA released a book in 1958 called “The Naked Communist” in which it laid out its plan to destroy the family through divorce, pornography, and homosexuality. In reality, “The Naked Communist” was written by W. Cleon Skousen, a right-wing anti-communist conspiracy theorist.
  • Brenden Dilley’s show yesterday was a debacle. In addition to various technical problems, his landscaper showed up during his livestream, so Dilley fired him.
  • Finally, Hank Kunneman, who repeatedly prophesied that Donald Trump would be reelected, still insists that God will return him to office. Presumably, we are the “the watch people” to whom he refers who will melt when it happens and God exposes our lies.

