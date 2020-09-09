Mario Murillo Claims God Sent Trump to ‘Rescue’ People From Democrats

Right-wing Trump-supporting evangelist Mario Murillo appeared on Sid Roth’s “It’s Supernatural” YouTube channel last Friday, where he declared that President Donald Trump has been sent by God to “rescue” people from the Democratic Party.

Murillo, who recently asserted that Democrats oppose Trump because they hate Christianity and the Bible, likened Trump to Jesus, saying that in both cases, the people rejected him because they refused to see that he had been sent by God to save them.

“You need to wake up,” Murillo said. “The Democratic Party is asking you to leave, forcefully. They took the flag out of their convention. They took God out of the pledge. They’ve made it eminently clear that they are the party of not Christianity, but of perversion, of late term abortion, which is nothing but the most barbaric form of human sacrifice in the modern era. There is no question that all of you watching are faced with the ultimate choice: Do I vote for evil, or do I accept God’s rescue?”

“When Jesus came toward Jerusalem,” he continued, “the masses are hailing him as the Messiah. They’re putting the palm leaves down. And as he gets closer, the adulation is having no effect on him because he begins to cry, and he says ‘Jerusalem, Jerusalem, how often I would have gathered you in, but you would not.’ They were literally ignoring their own rescue from God. They didn’t realize when God had come to save them.”

“Trump is a rough cure because we lost our right for a soft cure. Our sin did that,” Murillo declared. “Now we have a man who’s a wrecking ball, but he’s in God’s hands. And you need to understand: By voting for Trump, you are stopping a flood of evil in our nation. It is absolutely undeniable. And whenever I meet what is quote, unquote a woke Christian—’Oh, I don’t like Trump, I don’t believe he’s Christian.’ I look at it, what is your alternative? What you need to ask yourself is what Dietrich Bonhoeffer asked Germany: ‘What are you doing to stop Hitler?’ And what are you doing to stop the socialist destruction of the United States?”