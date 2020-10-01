Brenden Dilley Hails Trump’s ‘Brilliant’ Strategy to Turn the First Presidential Debate Into a ‘Shit Show’

MAGA “life coach,” Trump-cultist, and proudly amoral right-wing broadcaster Brenden Dilley offered up his expert analysis of the first presidential debate during his livestream program Wednesday, insisting that President Donald Trump intentionally turned the debate into a “shit show” in order to show that Joe Biden does not possess the proper temperament to be president.

In Dilley’s reasoning, the current president of the United States intentionally turning a debate into a disastrous “mudslinging contest” to prove that his challenger is unfit to be president is hailed was a staggeringly ingenious strategy.

“It was brilliant because it worked,” Dilley said. “POTUS got Joe Biden to call him a clown, to call him a racist, he kept telling President Trump, ‘Shut up.’ This is exactly what he was aiming for, to rattle Joe’s cage and show America that he doesn’t have the temperament to be president of the United States.”

“When you think about who won the debate, I want you to ask yourself a simple question: Who made it a shit show?” Dilley asked. “Who came out of the gate trying to get this thing into a mudslinging contest? If your answer is President Donald J. Trump, then you have to assume that this was his debate strategy.”

“This was his debate strategy: Get these two fuckos into the mud with me,” Dilley said, referring to Biden and debate moderator Chris Wallace. “He worked tirelessly in the first 15 minutes to get them to do it, and they both took the bait. They got into the mud with Trump. If you thought last night went in Biden’s favor because he was more level-headed, you literally don’t know what the fuck you’re talking about.”

“President Trump wanted it to be a mudslinging contest,” he continued. “If you finished the night going, ‘God, that was a disaster,’ it’s perfect! That means Trump got them to do exactly what he wanted them to do.”