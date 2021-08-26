Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Very Deep State

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 26, 2021 5:30 pm
  • The day following the Jan. 6 insurrection, DeAnna Lorraine declared that she “never felt more pride” than she did watching “American patriots” storm the U.S. Capitol to prevent the certification of Joe Biden’s election victory. Now Lorraine is claiming that the insurrection was an FBI set-up “to frame Trump supporters and conservatives.”
  • Shane Vaughn assures his followers that former President Donald Trump doesn’t actually support COVID-19 vaccines and just says that he does for political purposes.
  • Dave Hayes thinks that Trump allowed vaccine makers to ignore all safety protocols in order to rush dangerous COVID-19 vaccines to market so pharmaceutical companies would be sued out of existence: “What if this whole thing is a freakin’ set-up to take down Big Pharma?”
  • Josh Bernstein says that the “deep state” includes not only U.S. intelligence agencies, but also the media, every politician, higher education, and even “the sandwich shop owners” in Washington, D.C.
  • Right-wing activists are demanding that PolitiFact be kicked out of the International Fact-Checking Network, which is dedicated to promoting best practices among fact-checkers.
  • Finally, a little over 60 days ago, Stew Peters warned that if Trump “doesn’t come back within the next 60 days, I believe that we are looking at an extinction-level event.” Have we gone extinct yet?

Tags: Dave Hayes DeAnna Lorraine Josh Bernstein Shane Vaughn Stew Peters Coronavirus Leftovers vaccines

