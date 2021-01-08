‘America Patriots Did This’: DeAnna Lorraine Says the Capitol Insurrection Was ‘A Good Thing’ and MAGA Should Be Proud

QAnon conspiracy theorist DeAnna Lorraine was among the thousands of Trump supporters who descended on Washington, D.C., this week for a rally aimed at pressuring Congress to not certify the presidential election because of their fealty to President Donald Trump, who lost the election to former vice president Joe Biden. In an apparent effort to disrupt Congress’ certification process, ​a collection of white nationalists, QAnon adherents and other MAGA activists breached security and stormed the Capitol.

In the wake of the terrorist act, conservatives and Republicans have been baselessly trying to blame the insurrection on undercover anti-fascist activists.

Lorraine, who was on the ground when the mob rampaged through the Capitol, is outraged that conservatives are so ashamed of what happened that they are trying to blame the left, so she is lashing out at those who criticized the rioters, declaring that she is proud of what took place because “American patriots did this.”

“It’s time that we level up our show of force,” Lorraine said in a video she streamed Thursday from an RV in which she and others were traveling back to Texas from the rally. “For those wussies that are sitting at home right now, that are watching their Fox News and CNN and watching their social media, and you pretend like you’re a conservative, you pretend like you’re Republican, and you’re pretending like you’re fighting the commies; for you to sit there and buy into this MSM [mainstream media] narrative, hook, line, and sinker, that we are national terrorists, domestic terrorists, that we are violent, that we were so inappropriate and so embarrassing to you guys, and you are disgusted by our display: You were never a real patriot. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

“How dare you say that you’re ashamed of us,” she continued. “What kind of a patriot are you? You’re no patriot if you’re so quick to throw your fellow patriots under the bus for actually going to war and doing the dirty work that you won’t do because you’re sitting at home, comfortable on your couch, reading the MSM, and buying into their narrative, and you’re disgusted by us. We’re disgusted by you. What we saw yesterday was the most epic form of resistance that we’ve seen in some time. This was the spirit of 1776 emanating from all of us, every fiber of our beings. It was this true spirit of resistance.”

“This had to be done,” Lorraine added. “We had to level up our level of resistance and fighting back or we’ll never, ever, ever fight back and never get what we want, and we will be deserving of this government, this tyrannical government. So, let me say this: It is time—because we have tried every means, we’ve been nice, we’ve been polite, we’ve followed the rules, we’ve exhausted our legal means and our civil means, we’ve done all of that, and nothing has worked—so it is time [for] a show of force. Yesterday was symbolic, and I hope that this is the start, where we level up our show of force, where we level up our show of fight and bravery and real courage. Yesterday was symbolic, and I hope that people start seeing it as heroic and jumping in on the action and that it’s contagious—because we need more of it, not less. We need more of what happened yesterday, not less. And do not let the media brainwash you into thinking yesterday was some bad or evil or shameful thing. When I look at the images of what happened and the videos, because I was on the ground and I saw what happened and what we went through, I am proud. I’ve never felt more pride in my heart and soul than yesterday by seeing these images. And you should be proud too. And if you’re not, then you were never a real patriot, and you were never down for the cause and never wanted to fight.”

“No one should be ashamed of what happened,” Lorraine concluded. “And no one should be blaming antifa for what happened. American patriots did this. And it’s a good thing. It’s not a bad thing.”