Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Trump Train

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 11, 2023 4:35 pm
  • Lauren Witzke claims that celebrities and politicians got “special batches” of the COVID-19 vaccine to make sure “they didn’t fall over dead” and that the whole thing was a “test run” for the Mark of the Beast.
  • Janet Mefferd says that ideally “the best possible way to govern would be to have a solid Christian at every leadership helm and the Bible itself as every leader’s guiding light.”
  • Tyler Russell is excited that “fascism has been normalized”: “5 years ago you could slander someone by calling them a fascist, now it’s just like ‘yeah and you aren’t?'”
  • Elijah Schaffer can’t believe that people get mad at him just for posting outrageously bigoted content on his social media pages.
  • Finally, Johnny Enlow warns Christians that they had better get on “the Trump Train” because throughout the Bible, people frequently lost their lives “by not recognizing who God is working through.”

Tags: Elijah Schaffer Janet Mefferd Johnny Enlow Lauren Witzke Tyler Russell Leftovers

