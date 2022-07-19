Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Everything Is Combat

Kyle Mantyla | July 19, 2022
  • Rick Scarborough urges Christian parents to remove their children from public schools and then replace the teachers, administrators, and school board members with like-minded adults: “Why should we give this over to a lost world that hates God?”
  • Lauren Witzke is demanding that Nikki Haley be deported. She was born in the United States.
  • Jarrin Jackson declares that “I process things as warfare. Everything is combat.”
  • After failing to defeat Sen. James Lankford in Oklahoma’s GOP primary, Jackson Lahmeyer is predictably launching a podcast.
  • Finally, Johnny Enlow claims that God told him that “the Supreme Court has already ruled against the last election,” secretly overturned the results, and is preparing to reinstall former President Donald Trump in the White House.

