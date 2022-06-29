QAnon ‘Prophet’ Johnny Enlow Featured at Ralph Reed’s ‘Road to Majority’ Conference

Johnny Enlow is an unapologetic QAnon conspiracy theorist, a proponent of Seven Mountains Dominionism, and a self-proclaimed “prophet” who has carved out a niche for himself by repeatedly insisting that contrary to all evidence, former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election in a landslide and is, in fact, secretly not only the president of the United States but “God’s president for Earth.”

QAnon conspiracy theorist and self-proclaimed “prophet” Johnny Enlow declares that “from Heaven’s standpoint, Trump is the number one government official on planet Earth. He is the president not just of the United States; he is God’s president for Earth.” pic.twitter.com/DwRVJZUYNh — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) January 25, 2022

Despite his history of spreading wild conspiracy theories and misinformation, Enlow has managed to become an influential figure within the right-wing political sphere. For instance, earlier this year, Enlow was on hand to “commission” three Republican candidates who were running for office in Oregon, two of whom lost their primaries and one of whom won reelection as a county commissioner.

Earlier this month, Ralph Reed’s Faith and Freedom Coalition held its annual “Road To Majority” conference in Nashville, Tennessee, and for the second year in a row, Enlow was a featured speaker on a panel at the conference, which hosted multiple Republican members of Congress and high-ranking GOP leaders, including Rep. Barry Loudermilk of Georgia, Rep. Maria Salazar of Florida, and Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears:

Enlow appeared on the Elijah Streams program last Monday, where he bragged that he couldn’t walk more than five feet at the conference without being stopped by GOP leaders from around the country who told him to rely on his “prophetic” gifts to guide their work.

Enlow’s speaking slot is further evidence that there is no space between the supposedly “respectable” religious-right groups and the Trump-supporting QAnon “fringe.”