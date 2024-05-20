Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Top Priority

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 20, 2024 5:08 pm
  • Emerald Robinson proclaims that “America is a Christian nation” and “if this offends you, then you should find another nation.”
  • Robert Knight declares that “by redefining marriage to dispense with the universally recognized male-female union, the [progressive] movement has engineered a legal juggernaut that criminalizes common sense and Judeo-Christian morality.”
  • Elijah Schaffer attempts to explain “why racism is actually good.”
  • Dave Daubenmire is boldly “supporting heterosexuality while it’s still legal.”
  • Does Ben Zeisloft actually believe that this is a logical argument? “Men can be pastors. Men cannot be mothers. Women can be mothers. Women cannot be pastors.”
  • Finally, during a religious-right forum last week, candidates running for chair of the Republican Party of Texas were asked to list their top three priorities. Mike Garcia said his main priority is putting God and prayer into public schools.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Ben Zeisloft Dave Daubenmire Elijah Schaffer Emerald Robinson Mike Garcia Robert Knight Leftovers

You Might Also Like