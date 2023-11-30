Right Wing Bonus Tracks: From Jesus and the Bible

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | November 30, 2023 5:00 pm
  • Ali Alexander claims that when Elon Musk cursed at companies who refuse to advertise on Twitter because of rampant antisemitism on the platform, he was really saying “Go Fuck Yourself” to “Jewish dominance.”
  • On a related note, virulent antisemite Angelo John Gage (now going by the name Lucas Gage) is now openly posting videos of Adolf Hitler on Twitter.
  • During his recent campaign speech, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson bragged that if he was the mayor of Durham, he would have sent police to beat up protesters who blocked a local highway.
  • Emerald Robinson (no relation to Mark) tells her fellow Americans to “stop embarrassing your ancestors”: “My fellow Americans: your ancestors started an armed revolt over a slight tax increase to their breakfast tea. Meanwhile, you hid in your house for three years over a virus that your own government subsidized and released on you.”
  • Finally, Pennsylvania state Rep. Stephanie Borowicz claims that 65 percent “of all of the founding documents” came “from Jesus’ words and the Bible.” She has no idea what she is talking about, but we assume this is some mangled reference to the 1984 study that Christian nationalists love to misrepresent and which we have repeatedly debunked.
