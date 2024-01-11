Right Wing Round-Up: Trolling His Way To Power

Sam Brodey @ The Daily Beast: North Carolina Guv Frontrunner Had Secret Meeting With Ginni Thomas After Jan. 6.

Now, as [Mark] Robinson ramps up his campaign for North Carolina’s governorship in 2024, documents obtained by The Daily Beast shed light on the extent of his private ties to the movement to contest, overturn, and delegitimize Donald Trump’s defeat in the 2020 election—and it’s clear Robinson is an unabashed, unapologetic election denier running in the same circles as other Republicans showing no repentance for stirring up an insurrection.

Zack Beauchamp @ Vox: How a horny beer calendar sparked a conservative civil war.

While most people were enjoying the holidays, extremely online conservatives were fighting about a pinup calendar.

Nikki McCann Ramirez @ Rolling Stone: Trump Says He’s ‘Proud’ to Have ‘Terminated’ Abortion Rights.

The former president took credit for decimating reproductive freedom during his Fox News town hall on Wednesday.

Robert Downen @ The Texas Tribune: From RaTmasTer to kingmaker: How Jonathan Stickland trolled his way to Texas GOP power.

In his teens and his 20s, Stickland was a prolific internet troll. But instead of growing out of it, he would make a career of it — ascending to the role of a conservative Texas powerbroker, before taking heat for hosting a meeting with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

Angry White Men: Elijah Schaffer Tells Racist Commentator That ‘My Desire For Safety Is To Remove Black People.’

On a recent episode of his Rumble show, Elijah Schaffer interviewed racist Internet personality Devon Tracey. During the episode, titled “Will BLACK CRIME Lead to TOTAL COLLAPSE?”, Schaffer said that he would not move his family to a Black neighborhood because of “violent crime” and that his “desire for safety is to remove Black people.”

Josephine Harvey @ HuffPost: Jamie Raskin Points Out Wild Possible Outcome If Trump’s ‘Ludicrous’ Claim Was Real.