Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Secret President

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 28, 2021 5:30 pm
  • A passenger recently assaulted a Southwest Airlines flight attendant, knocking out two of her teeth, so naturally QAnon conspiracy theorist and COVID-19-denier DeAnna Lorraine rushed to blame flight attendants for allegedly being mask Nazis who are triggering passengers and pushing them to the brink.
  • Hank Kunneman continues to insist that his prophecies that former President Donald Trump would win reelection in 2020 were correct.
  • Laurie Roth claims to have spoken with a high-ranking military source who confirmed that Trump is still secretly president.
  • Lance Wallnau asserts that he has risked his life for Trump, whom he declares to be a leading general in God’s army, “like Patton hitting Hitler in Bastogne.”
  • Finally, Pat Robertson accuses Dr. Anthony Fauci of being responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic and says there is no punishment too severe for him.

