Pat Robertson Repeatedly Promised His Audience That ‘The House Will Not Vote Impeachment’

Last night, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump, which must have come as a surprise to viewers of “The 700 Club,” given that televangelist host Pat Robertson had repeatedly guaranteed them that impeachment would never, ever happen.

On program after program, Robertson assured his audience that “the House will not vote impeachment” and that “the House does not have the guts to vote impeachment.”

“There will be no impeachment,” he promised. “They don’t have the courage to do it.”

“The whole thing is a sham,” Robertson declared. “They’re not going to vote impeachment. Trust me. They would not dare to do this.”