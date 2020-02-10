Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Right to Be a Bigot

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 10, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Dave Daubenmire defends his “right to be a bigot.”
  • Josh Bernstein thinks that “it more than likely would have helped the Republicans” if John Bolton had testified during the Senate’s impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.
  • Tom Horn says that “[Nancy] Pelosi’s ripping apart of the message in Trump’s national address is symbolic of an unmitigated war for the nation’s future.”
  • WorldNetDaily declares that “the Democratic Party has become essentially a gargantuan web of lies and liars” because they are “at war with God.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophet” Jeremiah Johnson claims that Jerry Falwell, who died in 2007, “was one of the main figures in getting Trump elected in 2016.”
  • Finally, Mike Heath announces that he probably won’t do his planned “Faggots Are Maggots” national tour: “You think it doesn’t take money and institutional support to do a fifty state tour before the Presidential election?! You know it does. I knew that when I wrote the COLUMN. I didn’t care when I wrote it whether I could fulfill the promise. I felt a nudge of the Holy Spirit telling me that I should write and publish it anyway.”

