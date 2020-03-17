Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Return

- This is the actual title of a recent segment from Josh Bernstein’s YouTube program: “How Likely Is It That Joe Biden Could Die Before The Election?”
- Right-wing political activist Ali “Alexander” Akbar sees something magical in Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Jack Posobiec: “Like Kanye and Jesus, Posobiec pretends to be crazy to avoid too much scrutiny.”
- Jennifer Roback Morse has a message for the ruling class and the sexual revolutionaries: “We believe you are capable of any crime, including murder, rape, pedophilia and perjury. You have abused our good will. We believe you, the Elite Ruling Class, are using every institution of society to embolden predators and disarm victims.”
- Scott Lively declares that “scorn for conspiracy theories in mainstream society is itself evidence of a conspiracy to inculcate self-censoring behavior in the citizenry to suppress inquiry into the agenda of the Marxist ideologies in control of our media, academia and other institutions.”
- Andrew Wommack says that “when you are teaching the principles that are in the Constitution, you are teaching from scripture. It was based on the word of God.”
- Finally, Jonathan Cahn is organizing a pre-election rally called “The Return” to take place on the National Mall: “The day will center on a gathering at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., based on 2 Chronicles 7:14. Joining Cahn in The Return are some of the most influential evangelical leaders from across the United States, from Dr. James Dobson to Pat Robertson; Billy Graham’s daughter, Anne Graham Lotz; Martin Luther King’s niece, Alveda King; Kevin Jessup; Michele Bachmann; Marcus Lamb; Bishop Harry Jackson; Gordon Robertson—and many, many more.”