Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Medical Deep State

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | March 10, 2020 5:30 pm
  • Mark Taylor predicts that when President Donald Trump is reelected, he will use his second term to release cures for diseases, amazing new technologies, and free energy.
  • Liberty Counsel is outraged that St. Paul, Minnesota, has recognized today as “Abortion Providers Appreciation Day”: “Not even the Nazis were so bold as to celebrate ‘gas chamber technicians day.'”
  • Josh Bernstein is now claiming that an alleged “medical deep state” is responsible for the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.
  • Andrew Wommack had to cancel an upcoming conference at his church over concerns that he’d get blamed if some attendees did not have a strong enough faith to protect themselves from the coronavirus and ended up spreading the disease.
  • Finally, Scott Lively says that Supreme Court decisions recognizing the separation of church and state were “an outright coup that the American public never even realized had occurred.”

