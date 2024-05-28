Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Millionaire Baby Jesus

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 28, 2024 5:09 pm
  • Jim Garlow and Michele Bachmann met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
  • Jon Miller posted this Memorial Day message on his Telegram channel: “Fuck the troops.”
  • Stew Peters, who is currently locked in a legal battle with his former producer Lauren Witzke and various others, accuses Witzke of being a “fake Christian white nationalist,” alleging that she is “now pregnant with a Mexican, who I think is gay.” Witzke says that Peters’ allegations are “extremely nasty, untrue, and reckless.”
  • Nick Fuentes’s effort to pass off his pro-Nazism as anti-Stalinism might work better if he hadn’t been so open about his idolization of Joseph Stalin.
  • Finally, Shane Vaughn insists that it’s okay for him to drive a very expensive car because Jesus was rich: “Almost a million dollars was given to the Baby Jesus.”
Tags: Jim Garlow Jon Miller Lauren Witzke Michele Bachmann Nick Fuentes Shane Vaughn Stew Peters Leftovers

