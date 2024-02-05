Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Real Racists

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | February 5, 2024 5:00 pm
  • Laura Loomer now claims that she is glad she is happy that her multiple bids for Congress failed “because I’d be miserable in Congress surrounded by sell out traitors and morons. It would be a shame to die someday and have my name attached to the clown show known as the 118th US Congress.”
  • Stew Peters is now literally posting clips of Charles Manson to promote his insane conspiracy theories.
  • Speaking of conspiracy theorists, it must be exhausting to be Lauren Witzke and see conspiracies behind anything that happens.
  • Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver declares that “the Bible is the most historically accurate book of all time.”
  • Finally, Mark Meckler and Rita Peters of Convention Of States say that the existence of the Alt-Right is “a fallacy” and that most of the racism in America comes from the Left “against white people.”
Tags: Josh Schriver Laura Loomer Lauren Witzke Mark Meckler Rita Peters Stew Peters Leftovers Convention of States

