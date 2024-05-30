Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Meaning Of ‘Extreme Accountability’

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | May 30, 2024 5:45 pm
  • Never forget that Christian nationalist legislators like Oklahoma state Sen. Dusty Deevers are intent on outlawing birth control.
  • A reminder that when Georgia GOP district chair Kandiss Taylor told Stew Peters that she wanted “extreme accountability” for those who oppose Christian nationalism, she meant public execution.
  • Speaking of Peters, Lauren Witzke released a statement in response to his allegations that she’s a “fake Christian white nationalist.” She also released a wedding photo to debunk the idea that she “got knocked up by some border jumper in a sombrero.”
  • Milo Yiannopoulos claims that since becoming “ex-gay,” dogs have stopped barking at him: “One morning, shortly after making my vow, the hex was lifted. I woke up entirely dog-friendly.”
  • Self-proclaimed “prophetess” Kat Kerr insists that God told her that Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi would die in a helicopter crash. Conveniently for her, she never mentioned that before Raisi died.
  • Finally, antisemitic white nationalist Nick Fuentes threatens that he and his groyper followers won’t vote for former President Donald Trump because his campaign is controlled by Jews and pro-Israel neocons.
