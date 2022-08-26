Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Attacked by Satan

- Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims that we have “a generation of children that are just being attacked by Satan” because we’ve become a “soulless” nation “ever since God and prayer was taken out of public school.”
- Tyler Russell says that once Christian fascists like himself take control of this country, the public school curriculum “should be revised by the new and improved right wing DoE, with anti-American globalist professors being fired (or jailed) & anti-American globalist books being banned from the classroom.”
- Is Stew Peters thinking about running for president? “A Stew Peters presidential candidacy would be the only ticket in 2024 that demands the exposure and accountability for the bioweapon genocide. … In a fair election, no other candidate would stand a chance.”
- Teddy Daniels, who ran as a GOP candidate for lieutenant governor in Pennsylvania, and Eric Deters, a GOP candidate for governor in Kentucky, see nothing wrong with former President Donald Trump’s infamous “grab ’em by the p*ssy” comment: “The media left out this key word: They let you. … These were women that let you.”
- Finally, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield appeared on a religious-right prayer call this week, where he asserted that “Satan has taken over” many Democratic leaders: “We actually have Satan at play here. We are being attacked by Satan.”