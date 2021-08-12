Trending

Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Election Integrity Caucus

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | August 12, 2021 5:30 pm
  • Hank Kunneman continues to use his sermons to scream about the election supposedly having been stolen from former President Donald Trump: “The evidence is factual. It does not and it will not lie!”
  • Dave Daubenmire is trying to convince his fellow right-wing activists that “the good guys are winning the war. It may be hard for you to see, but the Left is falling apart and their desperation is beginning to show. We are winning. Right now. Today, the tide is turning in our favor.”
  • Greg Locke declares that he doesn’t have to explain himself for spreading conspiracy theories about COVID-19 or the election because his critics are so “wicked” and “lost” that they can’t understand the truth anyway.
  • Shane Vaughn insists that Gov. Andrew Cuomo was forced to resign by disgruntled Democrats who dislike Vice President Kamala Harris and feared that Cuomo would be able to defeat Republican Rep. Liz Cheney when she runs for president in 2024.
  • Charlie Kirk will be joining the “ReAwaken America Tour,” which features a cavalcade of election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists.
  • Amanda Chase, Wendy Rogers, and other state legislators who attended Mike Lindell’s “cyber symposium” announced the formation of an “election integrity caucus” that will press for audits of the elections in all 50 states.
  • Finally, we’ve now reached the portion of the stolen election conspiracy theory where others are accusing Mike Lindell of using “forged” and “fake” evidence for the purpose of covering up the real evidence of massive election fraud.

