Mike Lindell Is Readying Another Documentary and Lawsuit That He Claims Will Finally Convince SCOTUS the Election Was Stolen

In February, right-wing conspiracy theorist and MyPillow founder Mike Lindell announced that he would be releasing “the most important documentary” in history, claiming that it would prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen from Donald Trump. When Lindell released his documentary, it consisted almost entirely of him interviewing fellow voter-fraud conspiracy theorists as they made the same baseless allegations they had been making for months.

In the wake of this “documentary,” Lindell was sued by Dominion Voting Systems for $1.3 billion because of the false claims he had repeatedly made about the company and its voting machines. But Lindell remains undaunted, as he appeared on The Victory Channel’s “Flashpoint” program Thursday night where he announced the forthcoming release of a new “documentary” along with a new lawsuit that he predicted will finally prompt the Supreme Court to take up the issue, resulting in a 9-0 ruling that the election was stolen from Trump.

“There are great things coming,” Lindell declared. “Within the next 10 days or so, there’s going to be a platform I’m putting out that’s going to be the focal point where everyone can go out and there’s they can’t stop [us, like they do on] YouTube and all this stuff. What we’re gonna do, we’re gonna put out evidence every single day, more and more. The stuff that’s going on right now, you guys cannot believe it.” ​(Following the January 6 insurrection, a number of hard-right social media personalities were banished from platforms, including YouTube and Twitter.)

“As we build this up, and all this other evidence is showing, I’m going to come out with another documentary showing all the foreign interference,” he continued. “Everybody’s gonna know about this, in spite of the media. We’re bringing it up, we got the case, it’s almost ready, and when we bring it in five, six weeks before the Supreme Court; now let me tell you, by the time it gets there, everyone’s gonna see, everyone’s gonna know it, including all nine of them justices. This time they’ll have already seen the evidence, they’re gonna have to accept this. And I’m telling you, it’s going to be a 9-0 vote going, ‘Wow, this was an attack on our country by foreign actors and domestic.’ And I don’t know what they do after that—I’ve said that in my movie—but I will tell you this: They will do something. They have to.”