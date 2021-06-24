‘A Man Sent From Heaven’: Hank Kunneman Likens Mike Lindell to John the Baptist

Right-wing pastor Hank Kunneman was a guest on the “Flashpoint” program Tuesday night, where he declared that fellow right-wing election conspiracy theorist Mike Lindell had been “sent from Heaven” to overturn the election and put former President Donald Trump back in the White House.

Kunneman, a self-proclaimed “prophet” who guaranteed that Trump would win the election and now adamantly refuses to admit that he was wrong, joined Lindell on the program, which aired live from the National Religious Broadcasters’ convention in Dallas, Texas. Lindell has been waging an endless and heretofore fruitless campaign to prove that the 2020 presidential election was rife with fraud and foreign interference, which he is convinced will, once revealed, return Trump to office “by this fall, for sure.”

Kunneman had nothing but praise for Lindell’s efforts, likening him to John the Baptist.

“There’s a scripture that says, ‘There was a man sent from Heaven, and his name was John,'” Kunneman said, quoting John 1:6. “There’s a man sent from Heaven named Mike Lindell that God is using to wake up America with a different kind of awakening, and it’s called a great awakening to the truth.”

Kunneman claimed that he had prophesied in August 2020 that there would be an effort to steal the election but there would “come a great unmasking” that would result in the “removal of political figures.” (For the record, Kunneman’s current interpretation of his August 2020 “prophecy” is quite different from what he actually “prophesied” at the time.)

“Boy, I wonder who that can be? Well, the false clown administration that is in there illegally,” Kunneman said. “And that’s why God is using men like [Lindell] and others for the truth to come out because God is restoring our nation back to divine order. And it’s why we’ve got to stand as bold Christians—preachers, those of you that voted for President Trump, you stood for what’s right. Listen: Payday is coming, and it’s coming fast.”

Kunneman then recounted a recent prophetic dream he claimed he had involving Trump.

“God speaks to me in dreams,” Kunneman said. “And I asked the president—he called me in the dream—and I asked him, I said, ‘How are things going President Trump?’ And he said to me, ‘Hank, it’s going to happen sooner than you think.’ And then he said these words; he said, ‘Tell the people that they have been and are aggressively working on this and we are going to see our nation restored to the people.’ And then the dream switched, and we were in some big meeting place, and we were singing the national anthem, and he had his hand over his heart, the military were there, and the patriots of America were rejoicing. This is what’s coming.”