Clay Clark: The Man Behind the Massive Conspiracy Theory Rallies Happening Around the Country

Earlier this month, thousands of right-wing activists gathered in Tampa, Florida, for a “Restore America” rally that featured a cavalcade of election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists as speakers. Hosted by right-wing pastor and ardent conspiracy theorist Rodney Howard-Browne at his The River Church, one of the key speakers at the event was MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who claimed that he would soon be hosting a “cyber symposium” where “cyber guys” would prove that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from former President Donald Trump, which would then force the Supreme Court to overturn the election results and put Trump back in office by the fall.

This “Restore America” event was the brainchild of Clay Clark, a business consultant who hosts a podcast called Thrivetime. Clark, who is convinced that a vague 2013 prophecy from the late self-declared “prophet” Kim Clement about “a man by the name of Mr. Clark and … another man by the name of Donald” is about himself and Donald Trump, declared that he had been called by God to start holding these events in an effort to push back against COVID-19 restrictions.

The first such event, which took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in April, featured an all-star lineup of right-wing conspiracy theorists, such as Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, Michael Flynn, Patrick Byrne, Greg Locke, and Ann Vandersteel. Film star Jim Caviezel also participated in the event and used his time to spread QAnon conspiracy theories about human traffickers supposedly harvesting adrenochrome from children for consumption by elite Satanists.

Clark is planning several more conferences in the coming months: One in Anaheim, California, in July; one in Walker, Michigan, in August; one in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in September; and another to take place at pastor John Hagee’s church in San Antonio, Texas, in November.

Each of these events is scheduled to feature a similar lineup of election, COVID-19, and QAnon conspiracy theorists, which is not surprising given that Clark himself is a full-blown conspiracy theorist who believes that Bill Gates is using the COVID-19 vaccine to trick people into taking the biblical Mark of the Beast.

“What’s the agenda?” Clark asked rhetorically about the vaccine rollout during an appearance on “The Stew Peters Show” Monday. “The shot, the injection, the bioweapon, what is being called the vaccine—everyone needs to look this up—it’s called SM-102. A core ingredient of the shot, SM-102, also contains a technology called luciferase—Lucifer race.”

Clark asserted that Microsoft has filed a patent for a “cryptocurrency system using body activity” and did so using the filing number W02020060606, which he linked to Revelation 13:16-18, a passage in the Bible that says the Number of the Beast is 666.

“No man could buy or sell unless they have the mark, and the mark is 060606,” Clark said.

Clark went on to assert that this is all linked to performance artist Marina Abramovic, who he claimed is the “spiritual adviser” to Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

“Marina Abramovic, who is Bill Gates’ spiritual adviser, starts off meetings [by inviting] Satan into the hearts of her students,” Clark said. “And her students include Lady Gaga—he’s really into cannibalism. So again, the person advising Bill Gates is a satanic Satan worshiper. That’s what she does. And Bill Gates chose to team up with Jeffrey Epstein to do a project together. And you say, ‘What was the project?’ … Jeffrey Epstein was trying to create his own race of people. Some might call it ‘the Lucifer race.’ He wanted to seed the human race with his DNA.”

“What’s the motive?” Clark asked. “It’s to get you and I to take the shot, aka the mark with the patent number W0202060606. The technology was cooked up by a spirit cooker who prays to Satan and the world’s most prolific pedophile, teaming up with Bill Gates, who right now stands at the threshold of the gates of Hell.”