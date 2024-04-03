Right Wing Bonus Tracks: The Criminalization Of God’s Government

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | April 3, 2024 5:04 pm
  • Ryan Helfenbein admits that the Biden administration has released a proclamation recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility for the past several year, but he is nevertheless outraged that the administration do so again this year when it fell on Easter, saying that doing so was an intentional “affront to the Christian faith.”
  • Joshua Feuerstein declares that he doesn’t know “one child that was spanked … that turned out transgender.”
  • We’re actually surprised that it took this long for unhinged conspiracy theorists/virulent antisemites Rick Wiles and Stew Peters to team up.
  • Evan Kilgore proclaims that “a Christian Theocracy would un-ironically and inevitably help make America a much better place”: “America should 100% be a Christian nation and our laws should honor God’s Word.”
  • We have no idea what this statement from Jack Hibbs is supposed to mean: “Man’s politics is the criminalization of God’s government. One is by man and the other is of God.”
  • Finally, did you know that there is a reference to Donald Trump in the fourth stanza of The Star-Spangled Banner? Of course you didn’t, but fortunately “prophet” Johnny Enlow is here to reveal it.
Every day, Right Wing Watch exposes extremism to help the public, activists, and journalists understand the strategies and tactics of anti-democratic forces—and respond to an increasingly aggressive and authoritarian far-right movement. The threat is growing, but our resources are not. Any size contribution will help us continue our work and become more effective at disrupting the ideologies, people, and organizations that threaten our freedom and democracy. Please make an investment in Right Wing Watch’s defense of the values we share.

Tags: Evan Kilgore Jack Hibbs Johnny Enlow Joshua Feuerstein Rick Wiles Ryan Helfenbein Stew Peters Leftovers

You Might Also Like