Right Wing Bonus Tracks: Taking Over the GOP

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 29, 2023 5:24 pm
  • Kandiss Taylor, the far-right activist and flat earther who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2022 and recently became a Georgia GOP district chair, brags that “my volunteers and supporters have taken over at least 60% of GAGOP leadership roles.”
  • Jackson Lahmeyer is already floating the prospect of once again challenging Republican Sen. James Lankford in 2028.
  • Gene Bailey, host of the “FlashPoint” program on televangelist Kenneth Copeland’s Victory Channel, declares that “we, as Christians, need to stand up for Russell Brand.” Brand, of course, is facing multiple allegations of sexual assault.
  • Trump cultist Shane Vaughn declares that the Republican Party must cancel all remaining debates because former President Donald Trump has already won the primary.
  • Finally, Philip Zodhiates, who went to prison for his role in the Lisa Miller kidnapping saga, claims that his legal troubles are all part of “an agenda of pushing adult-child sex, legitimization of adult-child sex.”

Tags: Gene Bailey Jackson Lahmeyer Kandiss Taylor Philip Zodhiates Shane Vaughn Leftovers

