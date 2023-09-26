Right Wing Bonus Tracks: A Strike Force of Angel Armies

Kyle MantylaBy Kyle Mantyla | September 26, 2023 5:16 pm
  • Mark Mecker refuses to believe any of the allegations against Russell Brand, Matt Schlapp, Tim Ballard, or James O’Keefe.
  • Tim Sheets reports that God has launched a “strike force of angel armies” around the world that will soon lead to an explosion of miracles and prophetic events.
  • Scott Lively seems to be worried that former President Donald Trump may literally be the Antichrist.
  • Ella Maulding praises Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves for “[owning] the Zionists on Yom Kippur” by proclaiming Christian Heritage Week.
  • Finally, Anna Perez declares that President Joe Biden “is legitimately pedo-Hitler”: “This man is a demon.”
Tags: Anna Perez Ella Maulding Mark Meckler Scott Lively Tim Sheets Leftovers

